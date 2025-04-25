This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Ambassador of Algeria was Received at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry on the Occasion of the Completion of His Diplomatic Mission
Prospects for Kazakh-Pakistani Cooperation Discussed in Astana
Development of Political Dialogue and Expansion of Economic Ties Discussed by the Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Croatia
Croatia is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in the Balkans and the European Union. Economic cooperation is a priority and a major driving force of our bilateral relations," emphasized the Kazakh Foreign Minister.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented His Credentials to the Emperor of Japan
Kazakh President thanks activists of Taza Qazaqstan campaign
Kazakhstan and Benin Foreign Ministers Agree to Enhance Bilateral Relations
In today’s geopolitical environment, Kazakhstan’s economic policy with the African continent prioritizes equal and mutually beneficial partnerships. We are interested in developing cooperation with Benin in promising areas such as agriculture, transport and logistics, finance, digitalization and telecommunications," stated Minister Nurtleu.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Discussed Implementation of Investment Projects with Turkish Business Representatives
Central Asia and Gulf Countries Strengthen Interregional Partnership
The partnership between Central Asia and the GCC is built not only on shared economic interests but also on profound historical and cultural ties. Kazakhstan stands ready to welcome your official delegations, business representatives and citizens to the Astana International Forum this May," Minister Nurtleu concluded.
Kazakhstan and Bulgaria Strengthen Bilateral Partnership
