Ambassador of Israel was Received at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry on the Occasion of the Completion of his Diplomatic Mission
Citizens of Kazakhstan Successfully Evacuated from the Gaza Strip
Kazakhstan and Tajikistan Expand Cooperation in Trade and Investment Sectors
We have everything needed to elevate our economic cooperation to a new level - growing trade turnover, readiness of businesses to cooperate, and mutual understanding at the leadership level. I’m confident we will see growth not only in trade but also in joint investment projects in the coming years," he said.
Kazakhstan remains one of Tajikistan’s leading economic partners. We are interested in expanding cooperation across all key sectors - from trade to the establishment of joint manufacturing. I believe that the planned initiatives will give new momentum to the development of our bilateral relations," he stated.
Vietnamese ROX Group Eyes Major Projects in Kazakhstan
Steel Pipe Plant Project Discussed in Astana
For Kazakhstan, developing the manufacturing sector and localizing key production are critical. The construction of this pipe plant aligns with our priorities of diversifying the economy, supplying the domestic market with quality products, and increasing export potential. We are ready to provide full support at every stage - from administrative facilitation to connecting the project with state support instruments," said Gabidulla Ospankulov.
Prospects of Cooperation with Romania Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan and VEON Discuss Deepening Partnership in Digitalization
Kazakhstan is prioritizing the digital transformation of its economy, and we are interested in expanding cooperation with international companies that bring experience, technology, and scale. VEON is one such partner: the company has already made significant investments in the development of Beeline Kazakhstan, becoming one of the largest private investors in the ICT sector. We see great potential for further expansion, both in urban and rural areas. We are ready to support the implementation of new projects, including 5G deployment, development of data centers, and digital platforms," he noted.
Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and KAZAKH INVEST Expand Investor Support at AIFC Platform
We see the AIFC Expat Center as an efficient platform for consolidating government services to support investors. The launch of a joint front office with KAZAKH INVEST will ensure more convenient and faster access to key services - from visa assistance to investment consulting," noted Gabidulla Ospankulov.
Kazakhstan and the Netherlands Strengthen Economic and Investment Cooperation
