Ambassador of Kazakhstan met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kanat Tumysh met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Bui Thanh Son, to discuss some topical issues of bilateral cooperation between the two countries and multilateral cooperation of critical importance for the Republic of Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Bui Than Son, highly appreciating the most productive results of the official visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Vietnam on August 20-22 this year, noted that this visit gave a great impetus to the development of relations between two countries. The constructive domestic and foreign policy of the Head of State and the new economic guidelines of Fair Kazakhstan had a great influence on the head of the Foreign Ministry of Vietnam.
During the meeting, issues related to the holding of inter-ministerial political consultations in Hanoi in 2024, and the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission in Astana, the intensification of cooperation between the cities of Astana-Hanoi, Almaty-Ho Chi Minh City and other administrative-territorial units, the opening of streets/monuments, the entry into force of the "Agreement on Mutual Release of Holders of National Passports from visa requirements", an increase in the number of flights, the development of railway logistics in the direction of Vietnam-China-Kazakhstan, increasing investment cooperation and bilateral trade, education, development of scientific and cultural ties and other important issues were discussed.
Having also informed about the ongoing work of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the upcoming chairmanship in the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), issues of promoting cooperation between the OTS countries and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) were discussed.
In addition, the parties discussed issues of multilateral cooperation in the United Nations, the IAEA, the World Trade Organization, CICA and other organizations and forums, agreed to provide mutual support to relevant initiatives and candidacies of the two countries at the New York, Geneva, Vienna and other venues. Bui Thanh Son highly appreciated Kazakhstan's international initiatives.
The meeting was held in a warm, friendly atmosphere aimed at raising bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level.
Kazakhstan and Poland are interested in further strengthening of comprehensive cooperation
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Poland Alim Kirabayev visited the Subcarpathian Voivodeship at the invitation of "Poland-Kazakhstan" Association. During the visit, an exhibition dedicated to Kazakhstan and Kazakh-Polish cooperation was presented at the Regional culture centre in Krosno, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The event was attended by heads of the local regional administration, members of the Polish Sejm, representatives of business, scientific and cultural circles of the region.
The purpose of the exhibition project, which will last for two weeks, is to familiarise the residents of Krosno and the Subcarpathian region with the cultural heritage, economic potential and natural wealth of Kazakhstan.
In his speech, Ambassador informed about the state and prospects of development of bilateral relations and the history of the Polish diaspora living in our country, the tourist potential of Kazakhstan, as well as the significant role of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in conflict resolution.
The Kazakh diplomat paid special attention to the large-scale political and socio-economic reforms carried out in Kazakhstan and the main points of September Address of the Head of State.
In this context, he noted the great potential for mutually beneficial cooperation with Poland on the priority directions outlined in the Address and urged business representatives of the Subcarpathian region to implement joint projects.
The participants of the event expressed interest in further strengthening of Kazakhstan-Poland partnership in political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
In particular, with representatives of leading companies from Krosno and Sanoka, such as "PGNiG Technologia", "Exalo Drilling" and "Energo", potential projects and possibilities of their implementation in Kazakhstan were discussed.
During a visit to the Ignacy Łukasiewicz Museum of Oil and Gas Industry Foundation in Bóbrka, dedicated to the development of the world’s first oil well, the Polish side expressed interest in establishing contacts with similar organisations in Kazakhstan.
Round table on the State-of-the-Nation Address of the President of Kazakhstan was held in Hong Kong
The Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Hong Kong and Macao SAR’s, PRC held a round table dedicated to the State-of-the-Nation Address of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev "Economic Course of a Just Kazakhstan", press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The event was attended by Hong Kong experts, representatives of government agencies, and business circles, as well as heads of the Hong Kong Chambers of Commerce, etc.
The Consul General Seitakynov Almas delivered a welcoming speech, clarifying the key goals of the State-of-the-Nation Address of the President Tokayev in socio-economic development, and improving the welfare of Kazakh people, political and social modernization areas. In light of the announced plans for the industrialization and diversification of Kazakhstan's economy, the development of SME, agriculture, industrial, transport infrastructure, and tourism, the broad opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation with Hong Kong were emphasized.
In general, the new economic course and political transformations in Kazakhstan announced in the State-of-the-Nation Address of the President of Kazakhstan aroused great interest among the expert community and business circles of Hong Kong. The participants of the event, highly appreciating the priorities of the New Economic Model of Kazakhstan, expressed support for the course of reforms carried out in our country, and also expressed interest in future fruitful cooperation.
Kazakhstan and Lithuania reaffirm commitment to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania Jovita Neliupšiene, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed the state and prospects of development of Kazakh-Lithuanian cooperation in political, trade-economic and humanitarian spheres, as well as priority areas of interaction within the framework of Kazakhstan’s partnership with the European Union.
Lithuania is among the top ten major trading partners of Kazakhstan among the European Union countries. Kazakhstan, in turn, is one of Lithuania’s top twenty trading partners in the world. Thus, at the end of 2022, the volume of trade grew by 28.7% and amounted to $584.3 million. Along with cooperation in energy, industrial and agricultural products, the countries also implement investment projects in transportation and logistics.
The positive dynamics of the Kazakh-Lithuanian dialog was emphasized, which was given an additional impetus by the negotiations of President of Kazakhstan Kasym-Jomart Tokayev with President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda on the margins of the 77th UNGA in New York in September 2022.
In this regard, the interlocutors noted the need for further intensification of business ties between the two countries against the background of the difficult current geopolitical situation. In this context, the parties agreed that this process should be facilitated by the activities of the Kazakh-Lithuanian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, the next meeting of which is scheduled for the first quarter of 2024 in Vilnius.
At the end of the meeting, the mutual commitment to the course of further strengthening of partnership between Kazakhstan and Lithuania on the basis of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation was confirmed.
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented his credentials to the President of the Czech Republic
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Czech Republic Bakyt Dyussenbayev presented his credentials to the President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation, an exchange of views took place on the prospects for the comprehensive development of Kazakh-Czech relations. Ambassador Bakyt Dyussenbayev briefed the interlocutor on the current state of political and economic transformations initiated by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Ways to strengthen interaction within the Central Asia - European Union format and at other multilateral platforms were also discussed. The Kazakh diplomat noted the commitment of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy to the basic principles of international law and the UN Charter. Taking into account the current geopolitical situation, the parties agreed on the importance of further developing cooperation in the economic, transport and logistics spheres.
At the end of the conversation, the President of the Czech Republic congratulated the Ambassador on his official assumption of office and wished him success in further strengthening Kazakh-Czech relations.
Permanent Delegate of Kazakhstan Presents Credentials to Director-General of UNESCO
The new Ambassador, Permanent Delegate of Kazakhstan to UNESCO Askar Abdrakhmanov presented his credentials to the Director-General of UNESCO, Audre Azoulay, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During their conversation, the Kazakh diplomat informed her of the Kazakh leadership’s decision to raise the level of cooperation of our country with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the status of the National Commission of Kazakhstan for UNESCO and ICESCO, as well as of the comprehensive reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev aimed at building a Just and Fair Kazakhstan.
The results of the recent visit of the Director-General of UNESCO to Kazakhstan, the first for the last ten years, which gave an important impetus to the implementation in our country of joint projects with the Organization in safeguarding cultural and natural heritage, intangible cultural heritage, biodiversity, the development of quality education system, modern scientific policies, mass media, were noted.
The Director-General shared her positive impressions from visiting the Kazakh capital and the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi in Turkestan, participation in the Astana International Forum, meeting the nation’s creative young people, and expressed her readiness to support initiatives aimed at effective application of UNESCO’s potential for the development of Kazakhstan.
Ambassador Abdrakhmanov expressed his appreciation for the Director-General’s decision to transform the UNESCO Cluster Office in Almaty into a Regional Multisectoral Office, which is in line with the concept of forming the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan. The importance was noted of involving the UNESCO expertise in water resources management projects and scientific research on the role of glaciers.
At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue and strengthen meaningful bilateral relations to promote UNESCO values in Kazakhstan and Central Asia.
Democratic course of "Just Kazakhstan" in focus of attention at Council of Europe
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko visited the headquarters of the Council of Europe (CoE), where he met with the leadership of the organization and addressed the meeting of the Group of Rapporteurs on External Relations (GR-EXT) of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe (CMCE), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The European partners were informed about the implementation of political reforms and the new economic course outlined in the state-of-the-nation address of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as the initiatives and proposals he announced at the UN General Assembly.
Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe Björn Berge, Director of the Program Office of the CoE Klaus Neukirch, Head of Economic Crime and Cooperation Division of CoE Mustafa Ferati commended the reforms being implemented by the President of Kazakhstan, expressing readiness to strengthen cooperation and emphasizing a special regional role of our country in unprecedented geopolitical challenges.
Mustafa Ferrati expressed readiness to assist Kazakhstan in the return of illegally withdrawn assets to the country and supported its intention to accede to the CoE Convention on Laundering, Search, Seizure and Confiscation of the Proceeds from Crime and on the Financing of Terrorism, as well as its plans to establish closer cooperation with the CoE Committee of Experts on the Evaluation of Countermeasures Legalization of criminal income and financing of terrorism (MONEYVAL).
During the GR-EXT Committee meeting a meaningful exchange and discussions took place focusing on the ongoing domestic reforms and the new "Neighborhood Cooperation Priorities between the CoE and Kazakhstan for 2024-2027". They cover a number of key areas of human rights and internal political development for our country, including conditioned by reforms initiated by the head of state.
In his remarks, Roman Vassilenko noted that since the launch of the Priorities in 2014, Kazakhstan has become a full member in two partial agreements of the CoE - the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission) and the Group of States against Corruption (GRECO). He also noted that Kazakhstan is a party to four conventions (On recognition of qualifications related to higher education in the European region; European cultural convention; On laundering, detection, seizure and confiscation of proceeds from criminal activities; and On mutual administrative assistance in taxation).
The partners were informed that the Kazakh authorities are currently considering official invitations to accede to the Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence (Istanbul Convention), the Criminal Law Convention on Corruption, and the Convention on Cybercrime. It was highlighted that the current legislation and the legislation in the development stage in Kazakhstan is already 70% consistent with the provisions of the Istanbul Convention.
European officials noted with great interest that the Priorities were drafted in close cooperation with the Kazakh authorities, and are aimed at consolidating the support provided to Kazakhstan in the implementation of democratic reforms and strengthening the rule of law and the system of human rights protection.
Chairperson of the GR-EXT Maria Spasova (Bulgaria) expressed her appreciation of the fact that the fight against domestic violence and violence against women is one of the priorities for the President of Kazakhstan, as it is one of the main priorities for the Council of Europe.
The delegations of Azerbaijan, Cyprus, the Netherlands, France, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and other countries expressed their support for the new Priorities and readiness to provide constant practical assistance in their implementation.
In general, CoE partners welcomed the current level of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Council of Europe, and confirmed readiness to further cooperation to achieve the common goals of promoting democratic values, human rights and the rule of law. They expressed decisive support for the democratic course of Kazakhstan, which has included constitutional changes, the abolition of death penalty, the expansion of women’s membership in the Parliament, and the strengthening of the power of the Commissioner for Human Rights.
FOR REFERENCE: Groups of Rapporteurs are informal working structures of the CMCE. The main activities of GR-EXT include cooperation with the European Union, OSCE, UN, neighboring regions (countries of North Africa, Middle East, and Central Asia), observer states and non-members. The policy of the Council of Europe in relation to neighboring regions is aimed at expanding cooperation outside the continent, developing a common legal space based on the values and instruments of the organization to promote the stability and democratic security of both Europe and its neighboring countries, and regions. Within this policy, Neighborhood Cooperation Priorities are implemented with Kazakhstan, while there are partnerships with Morocco and Tunisia, as well as regional activities with other countries of the Southern Mediterranean and Central Asia.
Ambassador of Uruguay to Kazakhstan Presented Copies of Credentials
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov received the copies of credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay concurrently to the Republic of Kazakhstan Daniel Castillos, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation, the parties exchanged views on enhancing cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uruguay in the political, trade, economic and investment spheres.
Following the meeting, the diplomats agreed to continue efforts to expand political dialogue and build up business ties between the two countries.
Kazakhstan and Uruguay are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. Over the years, Astana and Montevideo have established a trusting relationship, contributing to the strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.
Agrarians of the EAEU countries will mutually verify warehouse receipts for agricultural products
The EAEU countries signed the Agreement on warehouse receipts for agricultural products. This document will allow the development of online trade in agricultural products in the EAEU countries on the basis of mutual recognition of undocumented warehouse receipts, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The agreement defines the requirements for warehouse receipts, regulates the relationship between warehouse receipt holders and warehouses storing agricultural products, and establishes a list of information that must be contained in the register of warehouse receipts and in the roster of warehouses.
This Agreement provides conditions for agricultural producers from Kazakhstan to receive a loan secured by a warehouse receipt in the Eurasian "five", as well as to sell their products distantly by selling warehouse receipts.
Besides, market participants would have access to information about the warehouse infrastructure available in the EAEU countries, including information on the name, type, capacity, storage volume and location of the warehouse.
Crucially to note that the partner countries will ensure on their monitoring compliance over the following rules by warehouses with the rules for issuing (release) and redeeming warehouse receipts, rules for storing agricultural products, safety requirements and maintaining quantitative and qualitative accounting of agricultural products.
In general, the implementation of the Agreement will facilitate the promotion of Kazakhstanian agricultural products to the markets of the EAEU member states, which will provide have a positive impact on the development of agriculture in Kazakhstan.
The provisions of the Agreement will be available from
1 of June, 2026. Until this time, the EAEU member states need to adopt the necessary national legal acts and improve the practice of handling warehouse receipts.
