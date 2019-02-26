Ambassadors of Kazakhstan to Brazil and Vietnam appointed

Astana. July 25. Kazakhstan Today - Kazakhstan appointed ambassadors to Brazil and Vietnam, Kazakhstan Today reports.



By Decree of the President Ordabaev Bakytzhan dismissed as Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the Eurasian Economic Community in connection with his transfer to another job, the press service of the President of the Kazakhstan informed on Tuesday.



"By Decree of the President Ordabaev Bakytzhan appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Federative Republic of Brazil," the statement reads.



According to the press service, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of China Nurlan Yermekbayev appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in combination.



"By Decree of the President, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United States Erlan Abilfaizovich dismissed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Federative Republic of Brazil in combination," the press service informed.



