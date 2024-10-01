An Informal Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the OTS Member States was Held in New York

Images | Kazakh MFA

On the margins of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, an informal meeting of foreign ministers of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





Opening the meeting, the head of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry underlined the symbolism of the meeting, which is held on the eve of the 15-year anniversary of the establishment of the OTS.





Мinister Nurtleu emphasized the significant results achieved during this period, recalling the important role played by Turkic integration today in the international arena.





He also noted that Kazakhstan as chairman of the OTS in 2023-2024 under the "TURKTIME" motto has successfully held more than 80 events, including the 5th World Nomad Games.





During the meeting, the participants discussed topical issues of interaction within the OTS, as well as preparations for the 11th Summit of the Organization, scheduled in Bishkek in November 2024. At the same time, special attention was paid to the issues of strengthening cooperation of the OTS with international organizations, such as the UN and the OIC.





In conclusion, the participants of the meeting confirmed their readiness to deepen cooperation within the OTS, emphasizing the importance of joint efforts to achieve a common goal - strengthening the unity and solidarity of the Turkic countries.





For reference: On October 3, 2009, the presidents of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye signed the Nakhchivan Agreement on the establishment of the Cooperation Council of Turkic States, later transformed into the OTS.