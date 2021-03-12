Anti-corruption agencies of Kazakhstan and Jordan exchanged experience

In order to expand the network of foreign partners of the Agency, an online meeting was held with the leadership of the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission and Ambassador of Jordan to Kazakhstan Yusuf Abdelgani, the press service of the Anticorruption Agency of Kazakhstan said.





The head of the anti-corruption department, Alik Shpekbayev, acquainted the Jordanian colleagues with the results of the work and the comprehensive reforms being carried out in the country, highlighting the importance of political modernization. He also drew the attention of the interlocutors to the adopted novelties of anti-corruption legislation aimed at preventing and strengthening criminal liability for corruption offenses.





Earlier in his letter, the chairman of the commission, Muhannad Hijazi, noted the successes of our country, highlighting the significant growth in international ratings. In turn, Ambassador Yusuf Abdelgani emphasized that while living in Kazakhstan, he personally sees improvements and serious achievements in combating corruption.





Secretary General of the Jordanian Department Asam Taraune spoke in detail about the history of the formation of anti-corruption policy. From the ratification of the UN Convention against Corruption in 2005, to ongoing initiatives to criminalize promises / offers of bribes, influence trading and money laundering.





The activities, functions and priorities of the two government agencies largely coincide. For example, 70% of projects in Jordan's national anti-corruption plan are aimed at prevention.





Following the meeting, the parties agreed to sign a memorandum of cooperation and organize mutual consultations on an ongoing basis.













