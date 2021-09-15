Askar Mamin, German business reps discuss implementation of joint projects in Kazakhstan

A meeting between Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin and heads of German companies Svevind Energy GmbH, Linde AG, Redpath Deilmann Gmbh, Siemens Energy, Goldbeck Solar GmbH, Saria SE & Co. KG, Becker Mining Systems as well as the Eastern Committee of the German Economy took place today, the press service of the government said in a press release on Monday.

The sides discussed the current state of and prospects for implementing joint projects in the renewable energy sector, gas processing, agribusiness, machine-building, mining, and so on.

During the meeting, the Kazakh Government Head noted that Germany is one of the largest trade partners and key investors of Kazakhstan.

Since 2005, FDIs from Germany into the Kazakh economy stood at $5.1bn. The figure rose by 72% compared to the same period of last year and hit $64.6bn in the first quarter of this year.

In the first half-year of 2021, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Germany rose by 26% to $1.2bn. Over 950 enterprises with German capital operate in Kazakhstan in the sphere of energy, agribusiness, machine-building, construction, and logistics.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy PM Roman Sklyar, Industry and Infrastructure Minister Beibut Atamkulov, Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeev, Energy Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Kazakh Ambassador to Germany Dauren Karipov and so on.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.