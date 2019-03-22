Astana Declaration on primary health care has been adopted

Participants of the Global Conference on primary health care under the theme 'From Alma-Ata towards universal health care services coverage and sustainable development goals' have adopted a new Astana Declaration on Primary Health Care.





According to Kazakh healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov, more than thousands of experts from all over the world have developed the declaration.





We have received a lot of comments, over thousands of experts from all over the world, including academic circles, the non-governmental sector, also from the healthcare system. We held several rounds of public hearings, after which we had consultations with the WHO members, this is why we are glad that we could reach a full consensus on the Astana Declaration on primary health care,' said Yelzhan Birtanov.





The Minister underlined that the day of the Declaration's adoption would go down in both Kazakhstan's history and that of the world.





I announce the adoption of the Astana Declaration on Primary Health Care. Congratulate all members of the delegation on this landmark and important event. Now we have a new goal, which is the Declaration on primary health care that was adopted on 25 October 2018," said Yelzhan Birtanov.





The Astana Declaration adopted during the Conference defines the four key directions for further work: (1) to make bold political decisions for improving the health of people from all the regions; (2) to establish sustainable health care; (3) to expand the rights and capabilities of certain persons and the public; (4) to establish support for interested sides jointly with the national policy, strategies and plans.









