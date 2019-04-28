Astana highly praises Pyongyang's commitment towards denuclearization

The Republic of Kazakhstan welcomes the meeting between US president Donald Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and highly praises efforts of the two states to establish bilateral relations, a press service of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan reports.





We consider the summit as an important historical event that will facilitate to strengthening trust between Washington and Pyongyang, as well as will create conditions to normalize relations of the DPRK with the international community. Owing the right of a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and as the country speaking for a nuclear-weapon free world, Kazakhstan supports efforts of interested states to continue the talks and hopes to work out specific mutual and mutually beneficial conditions of the denuclearization of North Korea with the aim to ensure peace and stability in the region," says the official report of the Ministry.





Also, the Ministry told that in this context Astana highly praises commitment of Pyongyang towards the denuclearization and calls on to follow Kazakhstan that cancelled the fourth nuclear potential in the world and closed one of the largest nuclear testing polygons, as well as significantly contributes to strengthening the global non-proliferation regime, including by actively working within NPT and CTBT.





Kazakhstan, being affirmed that there is no alternative to peaceful settlement of the North Korean crisis, calls on all interested parties to support the talks on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," they said in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.









