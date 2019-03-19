Astana intends to exchange experience with FBI Academy

In Astana Kazakh Prosecutor General Kairat Kozhamzharov met with a delegation of the Federal Bureau of Investigation led by Deputy Director David L.Bowdich, press service of the head oversight body of Kazakhstan reports.





The parties have discussed the issues of cooperation in fulfillment of requests for providing mutual legal assistance. Over the last three years, their number have made up 16, including six from the FBI Academy that were fulfilled in full.





The issue of extradition of persons between Kazakhstan and the USA, as well as that of the transfer of convicted persons to serve their terms of punishment in their states were touched upon.





The delegation of the Federal Bureau of Investigation has informed on the activity of the oversight body, its functions and tasks, achievements in the field of international cooperation, reforms held in the country to modernize and humanize the criminal policy.





Having noted the huge experience of the work of the Bureau in preventing transnational crimes, Kairat Kozhamzharov expressed the readiness to expand interaction.





During the meeting, the activity of the law enforcement bodies at the General Prosecutor's Office, as well as prospects to exchange experience with the FBI Academy, which is well known by its unique program for employees of law enforcement bodies around the world, were discussed.









