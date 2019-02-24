Astana, New Delhi discuss trade, economic and investment coop

Indian companies will join construction of a solar electro and coal power stations in Kazakhstan. NTPC Limited, India's largest power conglomerate, has signed a Memorandum with Kazakh Invest during the official visit of Kazakhstan's delegation to India. The delegation, headed by the Minister of Energy - Kanat Bozumbayev, participated in the largest international conference PETROTECH-2019 dedicated to the renewable energy and the development of exploration and mining technologies.

During the Ministerial Session on ‘Collaborating for a sustainable and secure energy access for all', Kanat Bozumbayev spoke on Kazakhstan's energy potential, the modernization initiative and investment opportunities in the energy industry in Kazakhstan, Kazakh Invest says.

In addition, Kanat Bozumbayev had a meeting with Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas of India. During the meeting, the parties discussed possibility of collaboration in the O&G sector as well as the prospects of cooperation between Kazakh and Indian companies for O&G exploration and development.

During the meeting with N. Sivasailam, Special Secretary of the Department of Commerce, the delegation of Kazakhstan discussed opportunities for trade, economic and investment cooperation, the advantages of logistics integration as well as economic benefits of exploring transit capabilities of both countries. The emphasis was made on the proposal of Kazakhstan to create a Consortium that would connect the railway network of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Iran with Chabahar port and, thus, enable transportation of goods from Central Asia to India.

Along with this, E. Kosherbayev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and B. Sarsenbayev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India, met with P. Saran, Deputy National Security Adviser of India. The parties agreed to conduct the 3rd Meeting of the Security Council of Kazakhstan and India in March 2019.

