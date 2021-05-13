Baikonur lease agr’t to be extended by Kazakhstan and Russia

At the plenary session Majilis approved ratification of the Protocol on Amendments to the Lease Agreement for the Baikonur complex between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Russia dated December 10, 1994.





As noted in the conclusion to the bill, the Protocol was signed in Petropavlovsk on November 9, 2018. It provides for amending Article 4 of the Agreement regarding extension of the lease term for the Baikonur complex by the Russian Federation until 2050.





The adoption of the Protocol will serve to develop cooperation between the two countries in space activities, taking into account the interests Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation in the preservation and effective use of the scientific, technical, production and socio-cultural potential and infrastructure of the Baikonur complex," the conclusion says.

















