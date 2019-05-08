Bakytzhan Sagintayev meets Chinese Ambassador

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held a meeting today with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhang Hanhui, primeminister.kz reports.





The Prime Minister discussed issues of further strengthening of trade and economic cooperation with China in terms of energy, industry, metallurgy, machine building, transport and agriculture, the implementation of joint projects of digital and transport logistics infrastructure, technologies and competencies in Industry 4.0, data center development.





It should be mentioned that the diplomatic relations between China and Kazakhstan were established on January 3, 1992.





In 2017, China became the largest foreign trade partner of Kazakhstan. The share of the PRC in the total volume of Kazakhstan's turnover with other countries reached 17.4% (13.4% exports and 27.5% imports).





The bilateral trade amounted to $10.5 billion (+32.6% in contrast to 2016), of which $5.8 billion (+36.6%) and $4.7 billion (+27.9%) are Kazakhstan's exports and imports, respectively.





In December 2016, the China-Kazakhstan Capacity Cooperation Fund was established to finance projects within the framework of the program for the development of production capacities in Kazakhstan.









