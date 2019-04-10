Bakytzhan Sagintayev meets with Speaker of the Swedish Parliament U. Ahlin on trade and investment issues

Astana. 15 June. Kazakhstan Today - Astana. 15 June. Kazakhstan Today - At Ukimet Uyi, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev met with Speaker of the Parliament of Sweden Urban Ahlin on issues of cooperation in the field of trade and investment.



During the meeting, the potential of cooperation in such spheres as education, technology and medicine, space industry, agriculture and "green technologies" was considered.



At the same time, the issue of further cooperation within the framework of the President's educational program "Bolashak" was raised. To date, more than 30 Kazakhstani students are graduates of elite Swedish universities.



Source: The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Official website



