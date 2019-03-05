Beijing Expo 2019 prepares for interior decoration

January 11th, 2019, a variety of rare plants appeared at the Plant Pavilion of the Beijing Expo 2019.

Organizers of the 2019 Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition, otherwise known as Beijing Expo 2019, has started preparations of the interior decoration as the event's site construction comes to an end.

The main buildings of the Beijing Expo 2019 will be completed shortly, including the China Pavilion, the International Pavilion, the Horticultural Life Experience Pavilion, the Plant Pavilion, and the Performance Center.

To date, 110 national and international organizations have signed up for the expo. Eighty of them plan to roll out outdoor exhibitions, and 40 outdoor exhibition booths will be constructed, said the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition Coordination Bureau.

In addition, exhibition parks for 31 Chinese provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, and 17 domestic enterprises are also complete.

The Xingyan Expressway, which links downtown Beijing and Yanqing Dbistrict, officially opened to traffic at the beginning of the year, aiming to draw more visitors. About 20,000 parking spots have been created around the Expo area.

Except for Xingyan Expressway, local government also constructed another eight roads around the Expo site to ensure smooth transportation.

Reports confirmed that the 8-kilometer area around the Expo site would be able to accommodate 22,000 people to dine, and online-booking for nearly 300 home-stays, hotels and B&Bs is now available.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.