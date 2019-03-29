Belarusian satellite images offered to Ukraine, Kazakhstan

Minsk. October 16. Kazakhstan Today - Belarus has submitted offers for Venezuela, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan to use images made by the Belarusian satellite.



The information was released by Mr Viktor Zaznov, Academic Secretary of the research enterprise Geo information Systems of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, on 15 October, BelTA reports.



No answer has been received yet. Such decisions are usually made after the flight tests are over while the Belarusian satellite is in the first phase of the flight tests. There are plans to finish the flight tests approximately in November 2012.



Viktor Zaznov remarked that there are no plans to make the satellite imagery available to the general public until the flight tests are complete.



The Belarusian satellite designed to enable remote sensing of the Earth was launched into outer space from the Baikonur space launch site, Kazakhstan on 22 July 2012. It will be able to provide satellite images of entire Belarus. With the satellite of its own, Belarus plans to satisfy the domestic demand for satellite images and sell them to other countries. Several countries have already expressed an interest, including Azerbaijan and Venezuela. The guaranteed operational life of the satellite is five years.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.