Belt and Road initiative has a bright future: Kazakh scholar

Kazakhstan Today - The China-proposed Belt and Road initiative has a bright future, Kaukenova Tatiana, a researcher of the international center of the Kazakh-Chinese Cooperation, said in a recent interview with People's Daily.



The scholar made the remarks before Chinese President Xi Jinping kicked off his state visit to Kazakhstan on Wednesday.



Praising the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation held in Beijing last month, Tatiana said that the forum's agendas have increased the world's confidence that the initiative will yield fruitful results and bring win-win outcomes to the globe.



"Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev's presence at the forum indicates that Kazakhstan pays high attention to the Belt and Road initiative, and the country is willing to push forward the initiative together with other en-route countries," Tatiana noted.



The researcher added that it is of great significance to reinforce consensus on international cooperation, beef up pragmatic cooperation in key fields and plan a long-term cooperation, so that new accomplishments will be made from the initiative.



She suggested that the Belt and Road en-route countries enact legal documents and take concrete measures to lower exchange costs, remove tax barriers, streamline trade procedures and improve investment environment in order to make Belt and Road construction more efficient.



The Belt and Road initiative has created new platforms and new ideas to address the challenges faced by today's world, Tatiana said, explaining that due to the rise of regional protectionism and isolationism in some countries and regions, lots of fields are in shortage of cooperation mechanisms that could be widely responded.



The initiative has been echoed by related governments, international organizations, important financial institutions and enterprises, indicating that its significance to promote global stability and development has won support around the world, the scholar added.



As an important participator, Kazakhstan has successfully aligned the Belt and Road construction with its "Bright Road" new economic policy, the country's infrastructure development plan, setting an example for cooperation and common development under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.



China-Kazakhstan joint-ventures are developing rapidly, which will help advance Kazakhstan's industrialization process, Tatiana added.



By Zhou Hanbo from People's Daily



