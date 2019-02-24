Belt and Road Initiative remarkable: Pakistani President

Pakistani President Arif Alvi extended his new year greetings to the Chinese people ahead of the Chinese Spring Festival. (Photo: Ding Xuezhen)

The most remarkable aspect of China's opening up is the Belt and Road Initiative, as well as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Pakistani President Arif Alvi told a group of Chinese reporters in Islamabad recently.

CPEC is a major communication throughway which will bring economic prosperity to Pakistan, according to the president. "Gwadar port is being developed and the economy of Pakistan will also improve," Alvi said.

The president extended his new year greetings to the Chinese people ahead of the Chinese Spring Festival. "On behalf of the people and the government of Pakistan, I must extend my heartfelt felicitation to the government of China and the people of China." Alvi said, underlining that the Pakistan-China friendship is important and valuable.

He said cooperation between Pakistan and China would not only bring peace and stability to the region but also the world.

Alvi also noted that Pakistan could learn from China's experience on poverty alleviation in order to improve people's livelihood, adding that China has made tremendous progress and contributed greatly to poverty alleviation since its reform and opening up in 1978.

