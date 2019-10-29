Bilateral, global issues shape Kazakhstan-UK talks in London

Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom aim to further strengthen the strategic partnership in the context of the important social and political processes taking place in the two states, including Kazakhstan’s large-scale reform programme and implementation of the long-term development strategy, as well as the UK leaving the European Union. These were discussed at the meeting between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko and the UK Minister of State for Europe and the Americas Christopher Pincher MP.

The diplomats focused on current and new topics of the bilateral and multilateral agenda and touched upon the outcomes of the recent Kazakhstan Global Investment Forum 2019, the Kazakh-British Business Council and the 6th meeting of Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation, according to the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Mr. Vassilenko briefed his colleague on the current situation and the political changes taking place in Kazakhstan. "Kazakhstan’s modern political system is transparent, reliable and stable, and ensures constitutional continuity of power in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan. We pledge to remain on the strategic course in Kazakhstan’s foreign and domestic policy," he emphasised.

The Minister of State Pincher praised the dynamics of the process of Kazakhstan’s political modernisation and reiterated the UK’s commitment to the further development of strategic partnership with Kazakhstan. He noted that the opening of the Astana International Financial Centre which operates based on the principles and norms of English common law is one of the significant achievements of bilateral cooperation.

The sides also discussed the new draft Agreement on strategic partnership and cooperation between the two states, the signing of which is planned after the UK leaves the European Union.

When discussing the new areas of cooperation within the Global Britain concept, the sides noted the prospects of the "British technologies and experience, Kazakh resources and transit-transport potential, Chinese investment and markets" formula.

Speaking about the situation in the region, the sides noted the measures undertaken by Kazakhstan to help restore peace in Afghanistan, including the educational project for Afghan women recently launched in Kazakhstan and funded by the European Union.

The meeting also discussed cooperation in defence and security, cultural cooperation, education and science.

The sides reached mutual understanding on a wide range of topics and reiterated a shared commitment to further endorse the long-term partnerships across the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

