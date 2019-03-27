BRICS mechanism witnesses non-stop improvement: Brazilian president

China. 4 September. Kazakhstan Today - The BRICS mechanism has witnessed a non-stop improvement in the past decade, Brazilian President Michel Temer said ahead of the ninth BRICS Xiamen Summit, adding that the establishment of the mechanism is a natural process of gathering the members together when conditions were ripe.



After 10 years of evolution, rich fruits have been scored from the cooperation mechanism that reveals the appeal of the developing nations, the president told the People's Daily.



He praised a slew of timely meetings hosted by the BRICS members, saying that the bloc has grown stronger as the members discussed important agendas at each meeting.



The whole world has recognized the importance of BRICS bloc which contributes over 50 percent to global economic growth and makes up more than 40 percent of the world's population, he stressed.



The president refuted the gloomy tone in the international community over a "fading BRICS", saying that he did not see any weak signs, but only signals of strength.



China, Brazil and other BRICS members are now committed to reforming their economic structure, he explained.



During the Xiamen Summit, five non-BRICS countries have also been invited to attend the Dialogue of Emerging Market and Developing Countries, said Temer, adding that as a reflection of the "BRICS plus" idea, it also means the mechanism has gained recognition from the world.



He also gave a thumbs up to China's development path, saying that a Brazilian delegation comprised of ministers and lawmakers would visit China along with him.



Bearing a stronger interest in bilateral economic and financial cooperation, the delegation members hope to better understand China and further intensify bilateral ties, the president noted.



The BRICS members have reinforced their bilateral and multilateral ties thanks to the cooperative mechanism, said Temer, explaining that the bloc also provides a platform on which the members could develop their bilateral relationship.



Temer expressed a hope to see China take part in Brazil's privatization efforts. The Brazilian government has decided to grant 57 sectors to the private enterprise after the previous 34 projects, he introduced the country's new economic policies.



"We hope that Chinese companies may become interested in these concessions since it can help us ease employment burden," he said.



BRICS members cooperated more on economy and trade in early days, but have extended more ground to people-to-people and cultural exchanges in recent years, the president said, hoping Brazil and China could embrace a promising tourism cooperation in the future.



Temer said he has met with Chinese President Xi Jinping multiple times, and set up a very good relationship with Xi. "Xi, in my eyes, has an extraordinary charm," he added.



By Chen Xiaowei from People's Daily



