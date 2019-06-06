Briefing on Kazakhstan’s presidential election held in London

The upcoming election of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan was the main topic at a briefing by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UK Erlan Idrissov, which was held for British politicians, business executives and the media, the MFA press service informs.

Briefing participants were informed about the history of political development of independent Kazakhstan, the ongoing democratic reforms in the country, as well as the preparations for the upcoming election. The guests were provided with up-to-date information about the main stages of the election, Kazakhstan's electoral process and legislation, presidential candidates, accredited international observers and representatives of foreign media.

There's no doubt that the upcoming election will mark a new stage of development for modern Kazakhstan. In this regard, our government is taking all the necessary measures to make sure this election is the most honest, competitive and open in the history of Kazakhstan," Mr. Idrissov highlighted.

The Kazakh diplomat also noted that the upcoming presidential election is not just important to Kazakhstan, but to its neighbours in the region and partners all over the world, because the newly elected leader will be the guarantor of the stability of state policy and Kazakhstan's commitment to its international obligations.

Briefing attendees also received answers to their questions regarding the future of Kazakhstan after the election, the institutions ensuring high standards of the electoral process, as well as the procedure of holding the election at the polling station at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UK.

