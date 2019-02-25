British author Louise Welsh to unveil her book about Kazakh eagle huntress in Los Angeles

Photo: Montsame Agency

British author Louise Welsh, who is recognized with her works such as ‘The Cutting Room' and ‘Tamburlaine Must Die', is writing a book named ‘The Eagle Huntress' about Mongolian eagle huntress Aisholpan Nurgayip, Montsame Agency reports.

In her interview to Forbes Kazakhstan, Aisholpan said that the book would be unveiled in Los Angeles, U.S., at the end of this year.

Additionally, ‘The Eagle Huntress' film directed by Otto Bell in 2014 was screened in over 30 countries, promoting Kazakh people's art of hunting with eagle to the worldwide. The film was nominated for the Oscars in 2015. Also, the Asia Society awarded Aisholpan with Asia Game Changer Awards in 2017 for breaking gender barriers at a remarkably young age.

