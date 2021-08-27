Bureau of Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan opened in Germany

The opening ceremony of the Office of the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia was held in Dortmund, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.

The interests of our country in one of the largest industrial regions of Germany and a modern center of advanced technologies will be represented by Oliver Hermes, Chairman of the Board and President of WILO SE, Chairman of the Eastern Committee of German Economy.

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Germany Dauren Karipov paid special attention to the personal and professional qualities of O. Hermes, his rich experience and authority. The new honorary consul is the chairman of the board of Wilo Group, which has invested in the construction of a plant for production of pumping equipment in the Almaty region with a capacity of 2 thousand units of pumps per year. For 20 years of work in the Kazakhstan market, Wilo pumps have been installed in commercial and administrative buildings: ministries, on the Baiterek monument in Nur-Sultan, in the Nurly-Tau business center in Almaty, etc.

O. Hermes also heads the Eastern Committee of the German Economy, which represents the interests of German business in 29 countries of Eastern Europe and Central Asia and maintains trade and economic cooperation with Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh diplomat noted the importance of establishing close regional cooperation between the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia and the regions of Kazakhstan.

In his speech, the honorary consul stressed that the opening of the Bureau is an indicator of the high dynamics of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany, and also creates the basis for an even greater expansion of trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and regional ties between the countries. He expressed his readiness to maximize the development of bilateral cooperation in various fields and the implementation of the agreements reached during the official visits of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Germany in December 2019 and February 2020.

The event was attended by the mayor of Dortmund Thomas Westphal, members of the board of WILO SE, representatives of the land ministries, the city hall and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Dortmund.













