Cedrus Investments co-hosts 2nd Kazakhstan Investment Forum in Hong Kong

Hong Kong. October 18. Kazakhstan Today - Cedrus Investments, a global boutique investment firm, together with the Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Hong Kong and Macao SAR and SB Capital, co-hosted the 2nd Kazakhstan Investment Forum in Hong Kong at the JW Marriott Hotel on 10 October 2012.



According to a press release of the Cedrus Investments company, published on EIN News, "the event was attended by over one hundred and seventy professionals, including dignitaries, government delegates, distinguished Kazakh company executives and preeminent investors."



"The objective of the forum was to promote the Kazakhstan investment climate and Kazakh companies to investors globally. The forum featured a roster of distinguished speakers, with Cedrus' Chairman Mr. Rani Jarkas making the opening remarks, followed by speeches from the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to China H.E. Mr. Nurlan B. Yermekbayev and the Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Hong Kong and Macao SARs Mr. Nurzhan Abdymomunov. Eight other speakers also participated, sharing their stories on the rapid growth in Kazakhstan as well as their experience investing in Kazakhstan," the press release reads.



"Cedrus has been facilitating business and capital flows along the 'Silk Road' for over a decade and as such, the firm was an ideal co-host of this event," according the press release.



"As direct investors and advisors to tier-one investors around the globe, we look forward to exploring a wide range of investment opportunities in the Republic of Kazakhstan, particularly those in our areas of expertise, which include technology, natural resources, energy, life sciences and nanotechnology. I also look forward to working with the government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and local companies in the country on projects including direct investments," Cedrus Investments' Chairman, Rani Jarkas said.



