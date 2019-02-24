China Int'l Import Expo not solo, but chorus: official

China. 18 March. Kazakhstan Today - The first China International Import Expo (CIIE) to be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10 this year will "not be a solo for China but a chorus comprising all countries," said Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan at a press conference during the first session of the 13th National People's Congress.



The minister noted that the CIIE is an opportunity for China to open its market to the world and a platform for participating countries to showcase their products. Aiming for mutual benefit and win-win results, it will not only push for trade cooperation, but also build new paths to drive domestic consumption.



The event has gained huge attention. Over 1,000 companies from more than 120 countries and regions have submitted applications for the exhibition, including almost 100 companies on the Fortune Global 500 list and industrial leaders, according to the official statistics.



Nearly 200 companies from over 50 countries and regions have signed letters of intent, booking exhibition areas of 50,000 square meters. Data also shows that 35% of these companies are from Asia, 32% from Europe, 16% from Americas, 16% from Oceania, and 6% from Africa.



The exhibits would encompass not only high-end products such as industrial robots, digitalized factory, unmanned vehicles, but also daily necessities such as clothes, food and agricultural products.



The exhibition covers not only the traditionally competitive industries of each country, but also their less-known products and services.



With its economic take-off and enlarging population of middle class earners, China now enjoys an increasing global purchasing power. Given the backdrop, this event, which introduces high-quality products to Chinese market, not only satisfies the demands of Chinese residents, but also creates opportunities for enterprises to seek cooperation and upgrade economic structure.



The CIIE will not only meet the demand of China's development, but also serve as a public platform for global trade, said Zhong, adding that such an international public event will contribute to the building of open economy and the community with shared future for mankind.



The CIIE will offer necessary support and aid for least-developed countries. A 20 percent discount on raw space and standard booths, for instance, will be offered for them, and every participating country will be provided with two free standard stands.



Hongqiao International Trade Forum will be held contemporaneously during the expo to discuss the new development of international trade and pool suggestions on how to advance the economic globalization and build open world economy.



By Li Yingqi from People's Daily



