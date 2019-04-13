China to set up liaison office for follow-up activities of BRF

China. 15 May. Kazakhstan Today - China will set up a liaison office for the follow-up activities of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, President Xi Jinping said Sunday at the opening ceremony of the forum.



China will put in place a Research Center for the Belt and Road Financial and Economic Development, the Facilitating Center for Building the Belt and Road, the Multilateral Development Financial Cooperation Center in cooperation with multilateral development banks, and an IMF-China Capacity Building Center.



China will also develop a network for cooperation among the NGOs in countries along the Belt and Road as well as new people-to-people exchange platforms such as a Belt and Road news alliance and a music education alliance.



By Li Ning from People's Daily



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.