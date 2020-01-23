China, U.S. sign phase-one trade deal

China and the United States formally signed their phase-one economic and trade agreement here on Wednesday, Xinhua informs.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. President Donald Trump inked the papers in the White House.

Donald Trump and Liu He, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chief of the Chinese side of the China-U.S. comprehensive economic dialogue, showed the signed China-U.S. phase-one economic and trade agreement during a ceremony at the East Room of the White House in Washington D.C., the United States, Jan. 15, 2020.

The parties have taken part in a press conference held following the signing of the China-U.S. phase-one economic and trade agreement in Washington D.C.

