7 March. Kazakhstan Today - Relevant countries should not go further down along the wrong path, or underestimate China's determination and capability to safeguard its national security, People's Daily warned in a commentary published after Lotte Group, ROK's fifth-largest conglomerate, agreed on a land swap deal to enable an early deployment of the US-backed missile shield system known as Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD).



"The involved nations should handle international and regional affairs with a responsible attitude," added the article under the byline of Zhongsheng, pledging that China will never allow others to trample on its strategic security.



The article pointed out that the THAAD deployment means the ROK will put all regional nations in the surveillance under the US, and include itself into the missile shield system woven by the US.



The ROK government must be aware that its decision to forcibly deploy the system in the name of "national security" has put other countries' interests and concerns in danger, the article stressed, adding that such move will not only further deteriorate the crisis on Korean Peninsula, but trigger a new round of armament race in Northeast Asia.



"By then, relevant countries have to respond by strengthening strategic deterrence capability," the commentary explained.



The system deployment will not only turn the ROK into a "tinderbox" on the peninsula, but also trap its people in danger, the paper said, further explaining that what the THAAD will bring is not "security", but sense of "turbulence" and "anxiety".



"What has to be mentioned is that some ROK businesses played a dishonorable part in this process," the article unmasked.



The history has proven that those attempting to damage others' interests will finally trap themselves in trouble, while the arbitrary ones who trying to secure themselves at the cost of other nations' security will finally taste the bitter fruits, and drag themselves to dead ends, the paper said.



A stubborn persistence to deploy the THAAD system, which goes against all stakeholders' efforts to resolve the crisis by dialogues and consultation, will impede the process to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, threaten peace and stability on the peninsula, and severely undermine the national security and strategic balance of regional countries including China, the paper told the ROK side.



By Zhao Cheng from People's Daily



