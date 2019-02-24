Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He to arrive in Washington D.C. to continue trade talks

Vice-Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Liu He will most likely arrive in Washington D.C. in January to continue trade talks, United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Terner Mnuchin said, RIA Novosti reports.





According to him, the temporary reduction in the Federal Government in Washington D.C. will not affect the talks.





China and the USA have initiated bilateral talks on trade and economic issues on Monday, scheduled for January 7-8, however, have continued January 9. On Thursday, the Ministry of Commerce of China commented it as "the sides approached the talks with seriousness, responsibility, and sincerity." According to the Chinese side, China and the USA, following the bilateral consultations, "have laid the foundation to deal with the trade issues that matter both sides."





Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that the talks with China "are going very well."









