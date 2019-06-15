Cooperation with China is of strategic importance - Tokayev

Photo: Akorda press service

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Bishkek today, Akorda press service informs.

The Kazakh Leader thanked Xi Jinping for warm congratulations on his election victory and inauguration as the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

I consider the results of the election as the nation's trust in me and support of the course of the First President of the country, your friend Nursultan Nazarbayev," the Head of State said.

He noted the importance of development of the Kazakh-Chinese cooperation and stressed that the relations with the People's Republic of China were one of the priority vectors of Kazakhstan's foreign policy.

This cooperation is of strategic importance. It is crucial for ensuring security on a vast Eurasian continent," said Tokayev.

In addition, the Head of State congratulated Xi Jinping on successful organization of the II Belt and Road Forum and oncoming 70th jubilee of the PRC.

In turn, the Chinese President congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev again on the election win and invited him to pay an official visit to China next year.

We hope to deepen our cooperation in processing of Kazakhstan's agricultural products, digitalization, IT industry and green technologies. We also hope for a broader use of transit potential of Kazakhstan through the integration of One Belt, One Road program and the State Programme of Industrial and Innovative Development," the Chinese President added.

The sides also discussed the two countries' interaction in cultural-humanitarian sector, in particular, expansion of youth exchange and organization of joint events.

