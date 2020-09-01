Coronavirus Live Updates: UK's Cases Rise by 1,715 in 24 Hours

Previous days were marked by protests against coronavirus curbs in the UK, France, and Germany, as countries re-impose quarantines and introduce new restrictive measures amid a new wave of coronavirus outbreaks in Europe.

At the moment, the United States and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries: the US confirmed over 5.98 mln cases (over 700,000 of them in California) and over 182,700 deceased, while Brazil has 3.8 mln infected and over 120,000 deceased, according to Johns Hopkins University. India comes third in the number of cases (3.4 mln), while Mexico has the third-highest death toll, surpassing 63,800.

UK's COVID-19 Toll Rises by 1,715 in 24 Hours Compared to 1,108 on Saturday, Gov't Data Shows

US Drug Agency Says COVID-19 Vaccine May Be Authorized Before End of Phase 3 Trials

It is up to the sponsor to apply for authorization or approval, and we make an adjudication of their application … If they do that before the end of Phase Three, we may find that appropriate. We may find that inappropriate, we will make a determination", Stephen Hahn, the head of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), told the Financial Times (FT) in an interview, adding that the FDA’s authorization was possible if "the benefit outweighs the risk in a public health emergency".

The FDA head also mentioned that the agency’s authorization for the emergency use of a potential vaccine did not equal its full approval.

At the same time, Hahn said that FDA’s decisions would be based on science and medicine, and not on politics or the upcoming election.

Demonstrators Protesting Against COVID-19 Restrictions Take to Streets of Berlin

Police Officers in Front of the Reichstag Building During a Rally in Berlin

14:01 GMT 30.08.2020

At the beginning of August, a major protest against coronavirus restrictions was organised by Stuttgart's Querdenken 711 initiative, attracting around 20,000 demonstrators. The protest was stopped short by police because the participants of the mass rally refused to follow the required health precautions.

Boris Johnson Expected to Face Heat From Party Over COVID-19 Handling After Poor Poll Results

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson puts on a mask at the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service HQ during his visit to Belfast, Northern Ireland August 13, 2020.

12:18 GMT 30.08.2020

UK Conservative MPs have repeatedly berated Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his policy reversals amid the COVID-19 crisis, including those related to exams chaos and a U-turn on advice that pupils should not wear face masks in English secondary schools.

Why Can’t Trump Consider Russia's Sputnik V COVID Vaccine as US Remains Worst-Hit Country?

12:00 GMT 30.08.2020

Donald Trump is searching for access to anti-COVID vaccines in order to curb the pandemic and fix the economy. However, his opponents have denounced his effort as a political stunt amid the tense 2020 race. American observers have discussed the politicisation of the COVID drug development and weighed up whether Trump can pick Russia's Sputnik V.

UK Student Union Issues Warning That Uni Campuses Could Become ‘Care Homes of 2nd COVID Wave’

11:09 GMT 30.08.2020

There has been fierce debate across the UK as to whether the government should delay the reopening of educational institutions due to the fear that they may act as incubators for a possible second nation-wide outbreak of COVID-19.

As COVID-19 Cases Continue to Spike, Biggest Lebanese Hospital Struggles to Keep Head Above Water

A man fixes damages at the Saint George Hospital University Medical Center, after a massive blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon, August 11, 2020.

10:57 GMT 30.08.2020

The last couple of years have been exceptionally tough for many Beirut hospitals, says the head of the critical care and sleep division at Saint George Hospital in Beirut. The COVID-19 outbreak, followed by the deadly explosion, has crippled their ability to do their job and prompted some to ask for help from the international community.

UK's Matt Hancock Ripped for ‘Scaremongering’ Comments About ‘Serious Threat’ of Second COVID Wave

08:10 GMT 30.08.2020

A recent interview with the UK health chief has sparked utter disbelief and anger among business leaders, who suggested that "career politicians" will hardly lead the country successfully through the woes of the corona crisis.

07:53

Indonesia Confirms 2,858 New Coronavirus Infections

Russia Records 4,980 COVID Cases in 24 Hours, Bringing Total to 990,326

Russia has recorded 4,980 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 4,941 the day before, which brings the cumulative total to 990,326, the coronavirus response centre said on Sunday.

Over the past day, Moscow has registered 695 cases, St. Petersburg 186, and the Moscow region 165.

UK Treasury Mulls $40 Billion Tax Hike to Pay for COVID-19 Bailout, Report Says

05:19 GMT 30.08.2020

Earlier on Saturday, British business leaders berated Health Secretary Matt Hancock for "scaremongering" talk about a possible second national lockdown that they said risks causing "untold damage" to businesses trying to recover from the first one.

Ukraine Confirms 2,096 New Coronavirus Cases

More Than 780 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Germany

Germany confirmed 785 new COVID-19 cases and six new coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch Institute, which is responsible for disease control and prevention in Germany.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany now stands at 241,771. The country's total COVID-19 death toll is 9,295, according to the latest data from the Robert Koch Institute.

Number of Coronavirus Cases Surpasses 25 Mln Worldwide, AFP Tally Says

India Confirmed Record Daily Increase of 78,761 New Coronavirus Cases

California Becomes First US State With Over 700,000 COVID-19 Cases

California has become the first US state where the number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 700,000 according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

The Los Angeles County alone has over 238,400 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 5,700 confirmed deaths from COVID-19.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, in total, there are over 701,500 confirmed coronavirus cases in California, which is followed by Texas and Florida where over 626,500 and more than 619,000 cases have been confirmed, respectively.

Meanwhile, the California government website puts the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state at over 693,800.













