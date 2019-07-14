Daily flights now link Nur-Sultan and Istanbul

Starting July 1, the frequency of flights en route from Nur-Sultan to Istanbul increases.

Over the past twenty-seven years, Turkey has been flying to Kazakhstan. The number of passengers, who fly from Kazakhstan, increases every year. For instance, 240,000 passengers flew from Kazakhstan in 2018. This year, it is expected that over 250,000 passengers will fly from Kazakhstan. Starting July 1, daily flights from Nur-Sultan to Istanbul will be launched. At the moment, we fly 10 times a week from Almaty. From Nur-Sultan we will operate the flights 7 times a week," Hasan Savas Erden, Regional Director of Turkish Airlines, told reporters.

In turn, Saltanat Tampiyeva, Chief Specialist of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan, noted that the committee is constantly working to expand new international flights and improve the legal framework.

The contractual legal framework between Kazakhstan and Turkey was established in 1992. Starting 1st of July, the frequency of flights to Nur-Sultan will be increased from five times a week to daily flights. It is very convenient for citizens. Presently, there is intensive passenger traffic between the two countries - about 60 flights a week are performed," she said.

It should be mentioned that airlines transported 4 billion 100 million passengers globally in 2018.

