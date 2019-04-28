Dariga Nazarbayeva's idea to create unified visa in Central Asia received support in Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan hold talks on the introduction the equivalent of the Schengen visa - Silk Viza for tourists in Central Asia, NA Sputnik Uzbekistan reports.





According to Chairman of the Committee on International Relations, Foreign Economic Relations, Investments and Tourism of the Parliament of Uzbekistan Alisher Kurmanov, at the moemnt the parties hold talks on the introduction of a unified entry document. The proposal was announed at the interparliamentary meeting in Kazakhstan.





Today, preparation woks are held between the two states. Uzbekistan plans to present a unified visa for tourists of the Central Asian states," said Alisher Kurmanov.





Deputy of the International Department of the Committee of Tourism Development Feruz Dodiyev noted that Uzbekistan possitively accepted the proposal of Kazakhstan. He also added that there was the great interest in tourism under the Silk Road brand abroad.





We note that earlier the idea to present to tourists a unified entry document was voinced by Senator of the Senate of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva. According to her, the visa will be beneficial to the tourists who spend much time on road to get familiarized with the culture of Asia.









