Day of Kazakhstan was Marked Within the Framework of the XI Asian Congress in Toruń

In the framework of the XI Asian Congress, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Poland, together with the Nicolaus Copernicus University in Torun, organized the Day of Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The event was characterized by its multidimensional character and consisted of several blocks.





The Conference "Kazakhstan as a Place to Do Business" was attended by business leaders from the Kujawo-Pomorskie region, representatives of the academic environment, as well as the authorities of the university and the Asian Congress.





At the Conference, the Embassy presented the political and economic reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan, the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in various areas, as well as presented areas for joint investment activities. In addition, as part of the Kazakhstani side’s presentation, a video was presented demonstrating the dynamic business environment and rich cultural heritage of Kazakhstan, which allowed participants to gain a deeper understanding of Kazakhstan’s potential.





The Dean of the Faculty of Economic Sciences and Management Jerzy Belke and the organizer of the Asian Congress Adam Marszalek noted the importance of the event, as well as the prospects of cooperation with Kazakhstan.





Elvira Gross-Golacka, Director of the export support department of the Polish Agency for investment and trade (PAIH), as well as Julia Gorodetskaya, Head of the PAIH representative office in Kazakhstan, informed the Conference participants about the support provided by the Agency for internationalization of Polish enterprises and mechanisms of support for business activities of Polish entities in Kazakhstan. The discussion of the business environment in Kazakhstan ended with the presentation of the representatives of the Faculty of Economics, who presented the results of the review of the investment and business climate based on the University’s survey of Polish companies operating in Kazakhstan.





In addition, the conference featured presentations by representatives of Polish businesses, such as POLPHARMA SA, who shared the experience of the largest direct Polish investment in Kazakhstan, and TRANS-RACH, who presented an analysis of transportation infrastructure and logistics solutions in the current geopolitical conditions.





The presentation of the results of a unique research conducted by the Director of the institute of modern studies of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University Mukhit-Ardager Sydyknazarov and devoted to the European and Eastern cartography of the Kazakh state of XI-XIX centuries was an organic addition to the conference.





Given that the event was held at the University, a number of meetings with students were held in the preconference period. The meeting with Polish and international students featured inspiring speeches by Kazakhstani youth studying at various universities in Poland, who immersed the audience in the rich cultural, historical and spiritual world of their homeland, providing a comprehensive overview of Kazakhstan.





At the same time, at the meeting of Ambassador Alim Kirabayev with Kazakhstani students, there was a discussion of various issues of interest to the gathered youth.





Generally, the events within the framework of the "Day of Kazakhstan" demonstrated the high interest of the Polish side in deepening partnership in various areas of cooperation.