Delegations from Russia, Kazakhstan to participate in commemorative events in Brest on 22 June

Delegations from Russia and Kazakhstan are expected to take part in events timed to the Day of Nationwide Remembrance of Victims of the Great Patriotic War, representatives of the Brest city administration told BelTA.

Visiting Brest on the eve on 22 June is a tradition for representatives of the city of Sertolovo from Russia's Leningrad Oblast. The delegation of this city has taken part in commemorative events for 11 years already. This year's delegation is expected to include war and labor veterans, young people, and heads of government agencies. They will attend a requiem rally in the Brest Fortress Memorial, will watch a reenactment of defense of the legendary citadel, and will talk to war veterans and young residents of Brest.

Brest also looks forward to the arrival of a delegation of representatives of the Kaliningrad Oblast association of peacekeeping soldiers. About 300 participants of the memory train Music of War and Victory will leave St Petersburg to arrive in Brest in the evening on 21 June. A number of Kazakh reporters and bloggers are expected to go on a media trip to places of interest relating to the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 on 21 June.

The commemorative events in Brest on 20 June will begin with the unveiling of a commemorative plaque to the Hero of Soviet Union Konstantin Lozanenko. Following the established tradition, the atmosphere of the last day of peace will be recreated in Brest on 21 June. Reenactors will march along Brest streets. Brest residents and tourists will be able to see what the locals did 78 years ago, how they spent time with their families, listened to music, and danced. A requiem rally will take place in the Brest Fortress Memorial on the night of 22 June. A historical reenactment of defense of the citadel above the Bug River will begin at 4:30. Thousands of people turn up every year to see the reenactment.

