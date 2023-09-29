This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Departing Dutch Ambassador Sent Off with Honors at the Foreign Ministry as His Successor Presents Copies of Credentials
Astana and London Strengthen Bilateral and Multilateral Dialogu
About the Visit of UN disarmament Fellows to Kazakhstan
A search service will appear in the EAEU
Kazakhstan exporters were offered to open representative offices in Hong Kong
Kazakhstan and Hong Kong will increase trade cooperation
The development of relations with China is one of the important priorities in Kazakhstan's foreign policy. We aim to further deepen our strategic partnership, and attach great importance to the development of cooperation with Hong Kong in the trade, economic and investment spheres. We have created all favorable conditions for investing in the economy of Kazakhstan, including in the field of new technologies, green energy, IT, the launch of new industries. Kazakhstan has a great potential for the production of organically pure products, and we are interested in supplying agricultural and food products to the Hong Kong market", - Arman Shakkaliyev said at the meeting.
We have a successful experience of opening a National Pavilion on an international trading platform Alibaba.com , where more than 5,000 Kazakhstani goods are placed. Over the past 3 years, sales on the platform have amounted to more than $ 225 million. In addition, in May, the National Pavilion of Kazakhstan was opened on an electronic platform JD.com. Now we are actively negotiating in the field of e-commerce with major business whales, Genertec, Huawei, XingXing companies. We invite you to cooperate in this direction", - the Minister suggested.
Businessmen from Kazakhstan signed export contracts for 82.1 million dollars in Dushanbe
We consider Kazakhstan as the most important and reliable partner. Our relations are developing dynamically and cover a variety of areas. I sincerely hope that this event will contribute to a noticeable intensification of trade and economic cooperation between our countries,", - the Vice Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan said.
New opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye were discussed by the heads of foreign offices
Türkiye is Kazakhstan’s closest partner, and our peoples share deep-rooted historical ties. In recent years, there have been positive dynamics in bilateral relations, which culminated in an expanded strategic partnership after the state visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to Türkiye in May 2022. The successful 4th meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council took place during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's reciprocal state visit to Kazakhstan in October of last year," noted Murat Nurtleu.
At the end of 2022, mutual trade between our countries reached a record figure of 6.3 billion US dollars thanks to the comprehensive measures taken by our governments and the efforts of our entrepreneurs. Türkiye has become our country's 4th largest trading partner following Russia, China and Italy," emphasized Minister Nurtleu.
Prospects of cooperation with UNESCO discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
