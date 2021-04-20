Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan appointed

By the order of the President, Yrlan Alimbayev was appointed deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, the presidential press office said.





Earlier it was reported that on the President’s order, Yerlan Alimbayev was relieved of the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to India, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, to the People's Republic of Bangladesh, to the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, to the Kingdom of Bhutan, to the Republic of Maldives concurrently.





The Head of State decreed to relieve Margulan Baimukhan of his duties as the Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan.













