Dimash Kudaibergen announces his U.S. solo concert date

The solo concert of Dimash Kudaibergen will take place on December 10 this year in New York.

My dears. I am glad to inform you that on December 10 my solo concert will be held in America in the city of New York at the Barclays Center stadium. I will inform you about the start of ticket sales very soon. Follow my Instagram," his official Instagram account reads.

