Dimash Kudaibergen to give a concert in New York

Dimash Kudaibergen is set to give a concert at the Madison Square Garden in New York this fall," Kazakh Culture and Sport Minister Arystanbek Mukhamediuly informs.
Dimash has wowed the world striking to the hearts of his fans. On November 19, 2018 the Ministry organized a solo concert of Dimash at the London's largest venues, Indigo at the O2. In 2019 the Ministry plans to hold an exceptional show of Dimash at the well-known Madison Square Garden in New York. We have already started preparations," the Minister said.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
