Dimash Kudaibergen to perform at First International Film Festival in Hainan

Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen is going to be a guest of the First International Film Festival taking place in the Chinese Island of Hainan, the singer has shared on his Instagram page.





The Hainan International Festival began December 9 and finishes December 16. According to the singer, his performance is scheduled for December 11.





See you tomorrow," Dimash Kudaibergen writes below the Festival's official poster.





The singer's fans wished him success.





Dimash Kudaibergen arrived in the Chinese city of Sanya on December 5, where he performed at the final of Miss World 2018 on December 8 in triumph.





The First International Film Festival is taking place from December 9 to 16 2018 in Hainan. The preparatory work gathered such film stars like Jackie Chan, Ng See-yuen - a filmmaker and actor from Kong Hong, Chinese actor Xu Zheng, Chinese actress Jiang Wenli, and so on.





The main poster of the Film Festival depicts coconut trees, including other elements relating to cinema. According to the responsible person of the Organizational Committee, this perfect combination implies that the Hainan International Film Festival keeps the history of cinema, and films will be another local feature. Many local films and TV programmes already received honor awards during China's and foreign film festivals and contests. The films by filmmakers from Hainan depict the unique landscapes and the local culture, as well as facilitate the exchange of the culture of Hainan cinema and television with the external world, thus rising levels and skills of local filmmakers," the description of the event reads on a website of Hainan.









