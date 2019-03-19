Dimash Qudaibergen quits The World's Best

Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen decided to quit The World's Best.

The Solo Music category pre-final show included Kazakhstan's Dimash Qudaibergen and Daneliya Tuleshova, and Lydian Nadhaswaram of India. Having sung Adagio, Dimash made a shocking statement. According to the singer, he does not want to compete with children and, therefore, decided to leave the show.

