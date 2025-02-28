Diplomatic Corps Briefed on New Visa Categories

Tell a friend

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan hosted a briefing for representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in the country, Kazakhstan’s foreign missions (online), and the media to highlight the advantages of newly introduced visa categories: Neo Nomad Visa, Digital Nomad Visa, and Residence Visa (B9), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko led the briefing alongside Vice Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerzhan Yerkinbayev and Deputy Chairman of the Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Development Committee of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Miras Zakiyev.





In his opening remarks, Deputy Foreign Minister Vassilenko emphasized that the introduction of these new visa categories significantly enhances opportunities for foreign nationals wishing to live and work in Kazakhstan.





Our country creates the necessary conditions for attracting international professionals by providing visa-free entry for citizens from more than 80 countries and a simplified electronic visa for 109 countries. By expanding air connectivity, Kazakhstan now operates more than 700 international flights per week to more than 30 countries. Kazakhstan is also actively developing digital infrastructure, creating smart cities and providing access to high-speed Internet," he stated.





Vassilenko also added that implementing a flexible visa policy benefits not only Kazakhstan but also its partners through taxes and remittances sent by professionals working remotely, as well as the skills and unique experience they acquire in our country.





In his remarks, Vice Minister Yerkinbayev stressed the timeliness and relevance of these visa initiatives, stating: "Kazakhstan continues to strengthen its position as an open and accessible destination for international visitors. This commitment to openness has become a key factor in the growth of tourism. In 2024, 15.3 million people visited Kazakhstan, which is 66 percent more than in the previous year."





The introduction of new visa categories - Neo Nomad Visa, Digital Nomad Visa, and B9 - aims to position Kazakhstan as an attractive destination for digital nomads and skilled professionals. This initiative is expected to contribute to Kazakhstan’s integration into the global economy, the development of the tourism sector, and the promotion of knowledge and cultural exchange.





The Neo Nomad Visa (B12-1) is designed for digital nomads - foreign citizens who work remotely while traveling. Introducing this type of visa will enhance Kazakhstan’s recognition and accessibility as a tourist destination.





The Digital Nomad Visa (B9-1) offers a unique opportunity for digital nomads - specialists such as freelancers, self-employed entrepreneurs, and startup founders - from any country to stay in Kazakhstan for an extended period.





The Residence Visa (B9) is specifically designed to attract foreign professionals with expertise in fields such as medicine, science, innovation, education, and the creative industries, allowing them to stay in the country for up to 90 days.