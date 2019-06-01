Direct flight to link Kazakhstani, Mongolian capitals in early June

SCAT airline is set to launch Nur-Sultan-Ulaanbaatar direct flight on June 3, 2019.

While speaking at the press briefing on Monday, official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadiyarov welcomed the launch of the new flight, adding it will promote political and economic ties, develop tourism, strengthen cultural and humanitarian exchange and deepen business contacts between the two countries.

According to him, the flights will be operated on Boeing 737 on Thursday and Sundays. The duration of the flight is 3 hours.

