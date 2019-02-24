Direct flights btwn Kazakhstan and Japan may appear this year

The Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development’s Civil Aviation Committee open a direct regular flight between Kazakhstan and Japan this year.

According to the Committee’s press office, a legal framework to run regular flights between Kazakhstan and Japan was laid down in 2016, thus allowing for 14 regular flights a week without any restrictions for both sides, with destinations such as Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya for Kazakh airlines, and Astana, Almaty and Karaganda for Japanese airlines.

Note, there was no legal framework to run flights from Kazakhstan to Tokyo between the two countries. Work to open a direct regular flight heading Japan with is underway.

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev tasked Kazakh airlines to establish flights to Japan and the USA during an expanded session of the Kazakh Government.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.