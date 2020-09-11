Dividends within the framework of relations between Kazakhstan and Luxembourg are preparing to be exempted from taxes

The dividends within the framework of relations between Kazakhstan and Luxembourg are being prepared to be exempted from taxes.

The current convention for the avoidance of double taxation with Luxembourg provides for the exclusion of double taxation of income of residents - individuals and legal entities of both states, and prevents tax evasion. We are making an amendment to it with a protocol aimed at exemption from taxation of dividends of states and the source of income, " said Peter Sharapayev, Majilis deputy.





