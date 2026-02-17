Draft of New Constitution Presented to Diplomatic Corps, International Institutions and Experts

Tell a friend

At the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs a briefing on the outcomes of the work of the Constitutional Reform Commission was held for the diplomatic corps. Approximately 80 representatives of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Kazakhstan, as well as experts, attended the event, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The briefing was organized with the participation of Chairperson of the Commission and Head of the Constitutional Court Elvira Azimova, and members of the Commission, including Minister of Justice Yerlan Sarsembayev, Deputy Chairperson of the Constitutional Court Bakyt Nurmukhanov, Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Arman Issetov, as well as Chairperson of the Republican Bar Association Madi Myrzagarayev.





During the meeting, members of the Commission presented the key novelties of the draft of new Constitution of Kazakhstan, as well as the conceptual foundations of the reform initiated by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





The sovereignty, independence, unitary character and territorial integrity of the Republic of Kazakhstan remain unchanged in the draft Constitution. Amendments to the Constitution will be introduced exclusively following a nationwide referendum. The republican referendum on 15 March 2026 will be a day of responsible choice for the people of Kazakhstan regarding the country’s future path of development," E.Azimova stated during the briefing.





The Constitution establishes a balanced and accountable model of public authority, providing for a transition to a unicameral Kurultai while simultaneously enshrining the legal basis for the Halyk Kenesi as a representative body of citizens vested with the right of legislative initiative in the Kurultai. The procedure for its formation and activities will be defined by a separate constitutional law.





During the briefing, provisions of the draft Constitution concerning legal aspects of the Republic’s foreign policy were also explained.





Deputy Minister Issetov emphasized that "the constitutional innovations comprehensively reflect our state’s commitment to the fundamental principles of international law and to national priorities under current conditions of transition to a new stage of development. The model of international cooperation of the Republic of Kazakhstan is based on the core principles of the UN Charter and the good-faith fulfillment of all assumed international obligations."





It was noted that international treaties remain part of the country’s legal system and are subject to mandatory implementation.





Following the meeting, representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations noted the openness and transparency of the constitutional reform process in the Republic of Kazakhstan.