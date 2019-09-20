Environmentalists gear up for global climate strike

The world will demonstrate its readiness toward tackling climate change through a global strike to be held between Sept. 20-27, said the founder of environmental 350 movement.

The good news is the fossil industry is beginning to lose the fight, we need to replace them now to keep temperature below 1.5 degrees," said Bill McKibben in an online news conference on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

He said the upcoming global climate strike is the largest event of its kind.

Jerome Foster II, a youth climate activist, called on everyone to join them in the fight for a green future.

We need a truly diverse and multi-generational movement, made of people from all ages and backgrounds, not just the youth. We need adults to stand up and call for action and to support young people and do things that young people can’t do. We should be fighting for our future," he said.

Scientist Doreen Stabinksy, another participant of the event, said that along with activists, thousands of scientists will also attend the global strike due to realities of the climate crisis which they have been closely watching for a long time.

Harjeet Singh, global lead on climate change from ActionAid organization, said: "The global climate strikes led by young people, women and ordinary citizens have not only created awareness but also opened up political space in many countries. We should use this opportunity to demand concrete action in the form of policies and plans to green the economy and help people cope with climate impacts."

Giving an example from people in the global south "hit hardest" by climate change-related effects, who demand climate solutions, he offered that young people must be given space by policymakers in order to create and implement climate policy.

Participants from 150 countries will go on a global climate strike with various demonstrations to bring attention to the reality of climate change on Sept. 20.

