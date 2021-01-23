Ethnic Kazakh woman heads US Protocol service

Ethnic Kazakh woman Asel Roberts is appointed as head the US Protocol Service, reports the press service of the US State Department.

On January 20, 2021, Asel K. Roberts took over as Acting Chief of US Protocol. With more than 15 years of experience in the office of the Chief of Protocol, she has recently held the position of Senior Advisor, " said the US State Department.

Asel (Tolenova) Roberts, a native of the Almaty region, graduated from the Edmund Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University with a Bachelor of Science degree in International Law and Management.

She speaks Russian, Kazakh and Japanese," said the State Department.













