EU called Kazakhstan as strategic partner and committed to provide material support

Minister of foreign affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov thanked head of the representation of the European Union in Kazakhstan Traian Hristea for productive work, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.





Kairat Abdrakhmanov especially noted the effective activity of Ambassador Traian Hristea over the entire work period in Astana aimed to further strengthen a political dialogue, economic interaction and cultural and humanitarian relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union.





The meeting noted that the conclusion of the agreement of expanded partnership and cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU in 2015 introduced bilateral interaction into a qualitatively new level. As known, the agreement covers 29 spheres of cooperation and is partially applied from May 1, 2016. Its full entry into force will happen after its ratification by all 28 EU member states and European Parliament. As of today, the agreement is approved by the European Parliament and 23 EU states.





The interlocutors discussed the plans of further expansion and diversification of trade, simplification of a visa regime for Kazakhstan citizens, as well as deepening of cooperation in the EU-Central Asia format. The special attention was paid to the upcoming annual session of the Committee of parliamentary cooperation of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union on May 10-11, 2018. The cooperation institute has been functioning since 1999 and serves as an effective platform for a bilateral inter-parliamentary dialogue.





Kairat Abdrakhmanov solemnly presented the state award – the certificate of merit of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UE Ambassador. The corresponding Decree of President Nursultan Nazarbayev says that Traian Hristea is awarded with the high award for "merits in the development of productive cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union."





Traian Hristea expressed the deep gratitude to the leadership of Kazakhstan for the high appraisal of his contribution to strengthening bilateral relations and thanked the foreign ministry for productive interaction with the Representation of the EU.





At the end of the meeting, the EU Ambassador informed minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov on the decision of the European Union to include Kazakhstan as well as Argentina, India, the South African Republic into the list of strategic partners of the European Union, where special conditions of technical and financial support, transfer of advanced experience and knowledge, implementation of trilateral projects in the sphere of development will be presented.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.