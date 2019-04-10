Euronews shoots the final episode of Kazakh Adventures in Almaty

Euronews NBC's film crew has arrived in Almaty at the initiative of the Kazakh Tourism company to shoot the final episode of the Kazakh Adventures programme, Kazakh Tourism National Company reports.





Adventures with a slogan 'Exciting adventures: a mass of impressions, adrenaline and positive emotions' is among the programmes with high ratings.





From August 30 to this day, the TV channel has already issued several programmes about mountain tourism in Shymbulak, hunting with a golden eagle and horse riding in Borovoye, and jeep tours in Mangystau.









This time, Euronews NBC's film crew shot a video about winter tourism in Almaty.





With the support of the Visit Almaty tourist information center, the film crew members test such active types of rest as ski cross in the Shymbulak ski resort, skating on the Medeu highest mountain skating rink, reindeer sledging and so on.





It is expected that the episode of Kazakh Adventure will come out in early December 2018.









